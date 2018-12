Podařený víkend: Jedna žena, dva světové rekordy

Amazing day w/ some talented athletes at #DesertSolstice. It was a hard fought final 5-6 hours! Thanks to @tacobell & @RogueAles Dead Guy Ale for bringing me back from the dead! 🌮🍻



✅ 24 hr World Best- 162.919 mi in 8:50 per mi

📷: @hisclimb #NikeTrail #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/slGkbCvluX