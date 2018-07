Otřesné! Když se dva tahají za trenky, třetí se směje

It's a messy one in the 5k



With just over 100m to go, it looks like Selemon Barega accidentally trips Yomif Kejelcha, who in return nearly pulls his compatriot to the ground.



Birhanu Balew benefits from the brawl to take the win in 13:01.09.



