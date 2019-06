Real plánoval koupit Félixe z Benfiky za 80 milionů eur. Překazil obchod Hazard?

📅 Joao Felix this season:



⚽ 20 Goals



🎯 11 Assists



🏆 Portuguese title winner with @SLBenfica



👶 Youngest player to score a hattrick in the @EuropaLeague since 2007



📝 Wanted by Europe's top clubs



🇵🇹 Receives his first @SelecaoPortugal call-up



👏 Wonderkid.