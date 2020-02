TRADE ALERT! 🚨



The Penguins have acquired forward Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.



Marleau is signed through the 2019.20 season and his contract carries an AAV of $700,000.



