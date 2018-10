Djokovič stíhá Federera. Podaří se mu ještě letos vyrovnat rekord legendy?

.@DjokerNole lifted #ATPMasters1000 🏆 No.3️⃣2️⃣ at the @SH_RolexMasters to continue his pursuit of the No. 1 #ATP Ranking.



What did you take away from Shanghai?



5️⃣Things We Learned ➡️ https://t.co/Y0buTNMJ6y pic.twitter.com/lSGNB3k5J2