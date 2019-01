Kvitová je ve finále Australian Open! České derby však nebude, Plíšková nestačila na japonský expres

Naomi Osaka will get her shot to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles. She just beat Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, also making her the first player to represent Japan in the #AusOpen women’s final. She’ll face Petra Kvitova next. The No. 1 ranking will also be on the line. pic.twitter.com/3iIZNUKbJ3