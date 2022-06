Hotovo, podepsáno! Obránce Bah přestoupil ze Slavie do Benfiky. Přijde do Edenu Švéd?

🚨Official Signing🚨

Benfica announce the third signing of the Roger Schmidt era: 24-year old Alexander Bah 🇩🇰 on a transfer from Slavia Prague 🇨🇿

With Bah, Benfica look to fill the right back role that’s been empty since Nelson Semedo left years ago.

Welcome, Alex!! ❤️🦅🤍 pic.twitter.com/JJuvlm5kiG