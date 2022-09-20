Hlavní obsah

MacKinnon podepsal novou osmiletou smlouvu s Coloradem

ČTK
Dnes 19:48

Nathan MacKinnon podepsal v NHL novou osmiletou smlouvu s Coloradem, díky níž si vydělá 100,8 milionu dolarů s rekordním průměrem 12,6 mil. za sezonu.

Foto: Phelan M. Ebenhack, ČTK/AP

Nathan MacKinnon patří k největším hvězdám ColoradaFoto: Phelan M. Ebenhack, ČTK/AP

