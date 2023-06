Je Djokovič nejlepším tenistou historie? Federer si o tom myslí svoje

Roger Federer on if Djokovic is GOAT:

“What’s better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he’s achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, you can't answer that definitively” pic.twitter.com/3PXuqlYm4D