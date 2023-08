Mikyska získal na MS v letním biatlonu stříbro v supersprintu

Biathlon Summer Worlds Men Super Sprint Finals:



🥇Andrejs Rastorgujevs🇱🇻

🥈Tomas Mikyska🇨🇿

🥉Artem Tyshchenko🇺🇦



No @biathleteLV no problem for Latvia as Andrejs Rastorgujevs takes gold today!



Nice finish for the 23yo Czech Mikyska. Had a nice 1st WC season last year!#biathlon pic.twitter.com/dMoCkYVaF5