MČR v CS:GO zná složení semifinálových dvojic

#Entropiq outmuscled @teamsampi in the early morning hours to secure a spot in the Czech #CSGO Championship semifinals.



Dust 2: 16-7 ✅

Mirage: 14-16 ❌

Inferno: 16-14 ✅



⏰: SF vs @eclot_eu, tonight at 8 p.m. CET

📺: https://t.co/bUsYuqeoFL



🟢⚫️ #thisisourworld #8F 🟢⚫️