Hložek figuruje v evropském Top 10! Lídr žebříčku dráždí Spartu

Best U2⃣1⃣ players in 35 European competitions as per @InStatFootball Index 😃 Sven #Botman (@losclive) 1st ahead of 🇳🇱 compatriot Mitchel #Bakker (@PSG_inside) 👏 Both trained in prestigious @AFCAjax academy 😮 Full tables on @CIES_Football website ➡️ https://t.co/qEvaWy4W1l pic.twitter.com/6LYtusppfs