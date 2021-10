Jako chlapec rapoval s Haalandem, teď mladý Nor sestřelil AS Řím

🇳🇴 Erik Botheim against AS Roma:



⚽️ 2 Goals

🅰️ 3 Assists

🧠 36 Touches

🔑 3 Key Passes

🔐 2 Big Chances Created

🕺🏻 2/3 Dribbles Complete



Only 21-years old. 💫