🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals for @SelecaoPortugal against 🇱🇹 tonight.



⚽️ He's now scored 93 international goals, 16 behind the all-time record.



✅ His 54th hat trick of his career for club and country.



🌍 Scored in 40 DIFFERENT countries around the world.



