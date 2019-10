Vrátil se po zranění a zařídil výhru! Messiho akce před vítěznou brankou byla famózní

📊 | Leo Messi vs Inter Milan



Minutes: 90’

Assists: 1

Touches: 96

Dribbles: 10/11

Accurate passes: 55/64 (86%)

Key passes: 6

Big chances created: 2

Ground duels: 13/17

Long balls: 2/3



The Best is back ladies and gentlemen 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BaFbBROYl8