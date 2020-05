Chudý chalupník Klapzuba jde do Evropy! Diktuje šampion Kouba

More @UEFA_Foundation lessons are available to help children across Europe learning from home.



These videos come in:



🇨🇿 Czech

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English (From a Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿)

🇫🇷 French

🇭🇺 Hungarian