Novým trenérem fotbalistů AC Milán je Giampaolo

IT’S OFFICIAL: Marco Giampaolo has been named manager of AC Milan: Former Sampdoria manager joins the Rossonero Well, it’s finally official. Marco Giampaolo has been named as the manager of AC Milan, replacing Gennaro Gattuso. Giampaolo managed Sampdoria… https://t.co/Z0JmRFCHRZ pic.twitter.com/NN7burIXg9