On this date in 1990, Petr Klima scored at 15:13 of the 3rd OT to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the '90 Stanley Cup Final at Boston Garden.



The game remains the longest game in Cup Finals history.



The Oilers won the series in 5 games. pic.twitter.com/qUWEl7WEwh