25 YEARS AGO TODAY: Patrick Roy gets pulled after 9 goals by Detroit, in what'd be his final game in Montreal.@LOPN_Avalanche has you covered with a rewind on that night, and the aftermath that helped the #Avs to a Cup in their first season



LISTEN -> https://t.co/MuGPhZZm6C pic.twitter.com/VFwK1nFavR