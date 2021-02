Congratulations to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid on recording his 500th career point!



0 to 100 points – 92 games

100 to 200 points – 82 games

200 to 300 points – 68 games

300 to 400 points – 67 games

400 to 500 points – 64 games