⭐ Leon Draisaitl posted three-plus points in each of his three outings for the @EdmontonOilers last week and leads the NHL with 10-13—23 in 10 GP this season. He is the first player with 23 points through the first 10 games of a season since Mario Lemieux (2002-03). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/U87F9q5CZK