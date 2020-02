Do Síně slávy IIHF míří Jašin, Smyth, Timonen a dva Švýcaři

The last member to be named to the IIHF Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Class is “Captain Canada” himself: Ryan Smyth! Congratulations to all the inductees, see you this May at the Induction Ceremony in Zurich! Full list of inductees here: https://t.co/lzP9Gz9gUi @HockeyCanada pic.twitter.com/gnsTl4zKN3