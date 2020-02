Za Charouzův tým bude ve formuli 3 jezdit David Schumacher

Our @FIAFormula3 driver line-up is complete! 😎Welcome to #DavidSchumacher, @1gorFraga and @NikoKari_ who have joined us for the 2020 season. Excited to have you guys onboard. Let’s go and win some #F3 races! 🏁#FIAF3 #DriverReveal #ReadyToRacehttps://t.co/gx3N0XLJBx pic.twitter.com/R5s7Z6PfCz