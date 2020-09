Davidová a Krčmář byli na exhibici v Německu na stupních vítězů

Flawless day for Julia Simon 🇫🇷: She didn't even need an extra shot to clear her targets. ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ Well deserved win! (2/2)



Women's Result:

🥇🇫🇷 J. Simon

🥈🇨🇿 M. Davidova

🥉🇺🇸 C. Egan

___#biathlon #CityBiathlon #Wiesbaden

📸: B. Reichert pic.twitter.com/jQbc4jBDD6