Královna, nebo hříšnice? Hvězdné lyžařce musí každý den pomáhat psycholožka

Most amazing season you know nothing about: #Norway 's @ThereseJohaug has won nine @FISCrossCountry races in a row, all of 10 km+. 7 in Cross Country World Cups, 2 @seefeld2019 World Champ golds & 2 more to go! https://t.co/Zbcq61zpCu pic.twitter.com/AQkVEyfV5W