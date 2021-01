Dánsko - Chorvatsko 38:26 Házenkáři Chorvatska si na MS o medaile nezahrají

Qatar 🇶🇦 defeated Argentina 🇦🇷 by one to keep the quarter-final race open, in a match where Frankis Marzo netted eight times to become the top scorer at #Egypt2021, with 53 goals now. With progression to the knock-out stage on the line, it was a great fight from both sides 💪 pic.twitter.com/kw1qXJquIg