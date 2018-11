Talent vs. hvězdy. Jak si vedli ve Zverevově věku Federer, Nadal či Djokovič?

Alexander Zverev won his 10th #ATP title Sunday, and his first #NittoATPFinals 🏆, becoming the youngest player — at 21 years & 212 days old — to triumph at the season finale in a decade, since 21-year-old Novak Djokovic.



