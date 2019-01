Fantazie! Kvitová smetla mladou Američanku a je ve čtvrtfinále Australian Open. Berdych byl bez šance

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the #AusOpen after a 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Tomas Berdych. Nadal cruised through the first two sets, but Berdych made it interesting in the third. Rafa will likely be happy to have been tested at least a little. pic.twitter.com/ChWp4Spwej