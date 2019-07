Hodně jsem se toho tady naučila, říká teenagerka, která šokovala Wimbledon

🇺🇸 Cori Gauff's amazing @Wimbledon run comes to an end!



👶 Youngest player to qualify for @Wimbledon in Open era.



🤩 Beat @VenusesWilliams in the first round.



😱 That comeback in the third round.



😥 Knocked out by #7 @Simona_Halep in round of 16.



🤯 15 year old phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/iYEDKaETgd