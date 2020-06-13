Přiznání tenisové superstar. Jsem zdrcená, hlesla Williamsová

Vyhrála sedm grandslamových titulů, získala zlato na olympijských hrách, přesto zůstává brzy čtyřicetiletá Venus Williamsová ve stínu své slavnější sestry Sereny. Její názory však mají stejnou váhu jako výroky její mladší sestry.

Venus Williamsová na sociálních sítích zveřejnila svůj názor na tragickou kauzu George Floyda. "Jsem zdrcená tím, co se v Americe děje. Brutalita, rasismus, to vše stále v naší zemi převládá a to ji také devalvuje. Policejní brutalita je už mnoho let tolerována jako normální stav," píše bývalá světová jednička.

"Floydův případ není zdaleka ojedinělý. Plno rasistických činů se děje i na pracovištích, v právním či zdravotním systému. Ale mluvit o tom, to se prostě nenosí. Nikdo vám stejně nevěří. Pokud nejste černoch, je nemožné pochopit, čemu tito lidé v Americe i ve světě čelí. Přestaňte už být k tomu hluší," apeluje na veřejnost Venus.

"Na druhou stranu spousta lidí ukázala obrovskou vlnu solidarity, dohnalo mě to k slzám. V minulosti jsem bojovala za rovné odměny na turnajích a potlačení sexismu. A to se netýkalo samozřejmě jen žen. Stejně tak se rasismus netýká jen "černých" lidí. Za spravedlnost musí bojovat všichni lidé bez ohledu na barvu pleti," pokračuje šampionka.

"Nenechme to tak. Milujme jeden druhého, pomáhejme si, vyslechněme se, věřme si. Pokud to neuděláme, nikdy toho druhého nepochopíme. Jestli to necháme být, nikdy nebude v USA rovnost," uzavírá Venus Williamsová.