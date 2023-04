OFFICIAL: Updated Fight Card For Friday Night

- Denis Goltsov is out. Danilo Marques steps in

- Amanda Leve is out. Evelyn Martins steps in

- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Isiah Figueroa wins the @sociosusa People’s Main Event to Headline ESPN+ Card

- Olena Kolesnyk vs Aspen Ladd now on… pic.twitter.com/JNFlDUgKsK