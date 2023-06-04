Míčové sporty
Partain, Benesh - Perušič, Schweiner 2:0
Perušič se Schweinerem skončili v Ostravě po třech stříbrech čtvrtí
Dnes 17:23
Cyklistický závod Critérium du Dauphiné - 1. etapa (158 km): 1. Laporte (Fr./Jumbo-Visma) 3:43:30, 2. Trentin (It./SAE Team Emirates), 3. Herregodts (Belg./Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), 4. Zingle (Fr./Cofidis), 5. Van Gils (Belg./Lotto Dstny), 6. Van Poppel (Niz./Bora-hansgrohe) stejný čas. Průběžné pořadí: 1. Laporte 3:43:20, 2. Trentin -4, 3. Herregodts -6, 4. Zingle, 5. Van Gils -10.
Reklama
Reklama
Reklama