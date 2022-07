Česko postupuje na MS ve virtuálním hokeji do play off. Čtvrtfinále bude hrát s Kanadou

The #IIHFGaming eWorld Championship group stage, the quarter-finals matchups are set!

9 July:

🇫🇮 vs 🇨🇭: 16:00 UTC

🇨🇦 vs 🇨🇿: 19:00 UTC

10 July:

🇺🇸 vs 🇩🇪: 16:00 UTC

🇸🇪 vs 🇱🇻: 19:00 UTC

Find out more at https://t.co/E7WcC6PRM7

Watch Live at https://t.co/pxSVe6MTh2 pic.twitter.com/rFZc8bHlHZ