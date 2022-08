Fotbalový útočník Turay kvůli angažmá v Malmö zmeškal vlastní svatbu

🌟🐐🦁🇸🇱 I married my sweetheart, wife and my Best friend today!!! What an amazing human being!!! And What a blessing!!! Mrs SBT💞💍 Suad Baydoun

I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together soboti 😃🤦🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/nEw4siV0QF