Přestupová bomba? Messi má mít namířeno zpět do Barcelony, pomůže mu k tomu Beckhamův klub

Xavi: “Our fans started to mention Leo Messi’s name at every game… I like the feeling but trust me, the comeback of Leo Messi only depends on him”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB

“I’d say that it depends 99% on Messi”, told @tv3cat.

“I have no doubts on football point of view; it’s up to Leo”. pic.twitter.com/cxcdMoRmQk