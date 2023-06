🚨 A tied Bronze Medal Game with 1:14 left in the final period. Both teams were looking for a chance to score that winning goal.

🇨🇿 @parahockeycz Captain Radek Zelinka was the one to step up for his team, securing that goal winning goal!#MooseJaw2023 | #APool | #ParaIceHockey pic.twitter.com/ENhdZ1x7FP