CAS ADD has ruled that Nijat Rahimov (KAZ) committed the anti-doping rule violation of urine substitution & sanctioned the athlete with 8 years of ineligibility & disqualification of results obtained from 15 March 2016, including Rio 2016 gold medal.

▶️ https://t.co/XH1sXKWo15 pic.twitter.com/jKKUwj8N2d