Čeští tenisté porazili v přátelském utkání Polsko 4:2

This weekend in Zielona Gora, Poland, there was an exhibition between Poland and Czech Republic teams.

Czech Republic beat Poland 4-2.

Kateřina Siniaková and Tereza Martincová won in singles against Kawa and Fręch and in doubles against Rosolska/ Kawa.

POJĎ ČESKO 💪🙌🇨🇿!!! pic.twitter.com/zBlEK2Rugj