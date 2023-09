Klimatičtí extrémisté narušili semifinále US Open. Muchová skoro hodinu nehrála

Part 2- they glued themselves to the chairs. Half hour break 😱😱

A lot of police there to take them out

Protest at US Open. Fussil Fuels

More than 10 minutes break for some screamings 😱😱#usopen #USOpen2023 #usopen #protest #fussilfuels #CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/QuphNBK4Qv