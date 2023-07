Jeez, Matteo Arnaldi has been playing AMAZING in recent months! 🇮🇹

The Italian defeats no. 1 Jiri Lehecka to reach his maiden ATP Tour semifinal in Umag. ⚡️

Lehecka is the 3rd top-50 beaten by Arnaldi, after Ruud and Ruusuvuori. pic.twitter.com/Az4EZnjWIn