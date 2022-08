Nedělej to. Poslanec varoval šampionku US Open před koučem z Ruska

It didn't take long for state TV to react to Labour's @RhonddaBryant warning that Emma Raducanu's decision to hire a 🇷🇺 coach would be used as propaganda

RIA Novosti's Vladimir Kornilov links the MP's "Russophobia" to the blame levelled against Moscow for today's Olenivka attack pic.twitter.com/IFztfDjPXv