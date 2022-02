Nezastavitelná Češka! Čtrnáctiletá Fruhvirtová drtí soupeřky rozdílem třídy, smetla i dceru legendy

Incredible!! 14 y/o 🇨🇿 Brenda Fruhvirtova defeats 🇧🇷 Alves 6-3 6-3 at the W25 in 🇦🇷 Tucumán and, in just her 3rd pro tournament, wins her 1st pro title!! During the week he beat two top 200 players and one top 250, and she will climb to ~#600 pic.twitter.com/FRBrck7TXx