Víc než jen výhra. Ukrajinská tenistka klečela na kurtu v slzách

When life is bigger than a loss. 💙💛

Lovely moment in Lyon, where Romania's @ana_bogdan offers an extended embrace to @D_Yastremska after the Ukrainian saved two match points to prevail in 3:05.

The power of sport to unite is real. 🙏🏼

The Latest: https://t.co/FbgoZkXpFT pic.twitter.com/YMjqMfsNIg