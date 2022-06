Krach českých tenistek. Ani jedna z kvalifikantek se ve Wimbledonu nepředstaví

16 yo rising star Sára Bejlek grabbed her third pro title winning the Battle of the Czechs against 27 yo Jesika Malečková in Česká Lípa W60 final by 64 64, and she’s now eyeing top 200.

Congrats to Jesika on a very good week

PARÁDA SÁRO 🏆💪🙌🇨🇿!!! pic.twitter.com/lf6PwAhdDi