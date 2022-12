Českým biatlonistkám se ve sprintu nedařilo, Davidová skončila ve třetí desítce. Vyhrála Hauserová

"I'm really happy right now, really emotional cause I never expected such a good start into the season!" 🤍

Well-deserved, Lisa; great to see you back on top of the podium! 🤗

Watch all competitions live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q and follow along on the Official IBU App! 💥 pic.twitter.com/cjze3N3XJN