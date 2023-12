Hvězda ženského skoku na lyžích Lundbyová ukončila kariéru

𝗧𝗨𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗞 @marenlundby 🫶 The legendary Norwegian 🇳🇴 athlete announced the end of her career 🥹



🏆🏆🏆 World Cup Overall (three in a row)

🥇🥇 World Champion

🥇 Olympic Champion



You will always be our 🅻🅴🅶🅴🅽🅳 💖#fisskijumping #skijumping #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/UGn7iCAGNA