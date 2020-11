O titul mistrů ČR v CS:GO se utkají SINNERS a Entropiq

#Entropiq reaches the Czech #CSGO Championship final after beating @eclot_eu in the semis!



Dust 2: 16-10 ✅

Inferno: 16-12 ✅



We'll fight @SINNERS_ESPORTS for the title on Sunday, from 6 p.m. CET. 🏆



🟢⚫️ #thisisourworld #10S 🟢⚫️