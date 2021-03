Kdo bude Česko reprezentovat v Hearthstone? Rozhodnou fanoušci

🇪🇺 MAXLeagueOfNations 🇪🇺



Czech people!

Choose the 3 players to represent #CzechRepublic 🇨🇿.

Reply within 3 days with the numbers of 3 players among:



1️⃣ @NVD_Jarla

2️⃣ @Faeli42

3️⃣ @En1gmaHs

4️⃣ @Norwis135 pic.twitter.com/4dkz7IQFyz