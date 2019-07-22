Ikona se loučí. Nelhal jsem vám, vzkazuje Ngadeu fanouškům

Fotbalista Michael Ngadeu definitivně opustil pražskou Slavii a přestoupil do Gentu, kde podepsal smlouvu na čtyři roky. Z Edenu odešel ne úplně příjemným způsobem, šéf vršovického klubu Jaroslav Tvrdík totiž na svém Twitteru uvedl, že sešívané opustil i přesto, že byl s Pražany dohodnutý na nové smlouvě. Nazval jej navíc uličníkem. Ve Slavii přitom strávil kamerunský stoper tři roky a výrazným způsobem se zapsal do srdcí fanoušků. A právě s nimi se nyní prostřednictvím Instagramu loučí.
Kromě stoperského postu nastupoval Ngadeu i na místě defenzivního záložníka. V minulé sezoně pak spolu se Simonem Delim a také s Ondřejem Kúdelou tvořil spolehlivé obranné dvojice, které pomohly Slavii k zisku mistrovského titulu, domácího poháru a účasti ve čtvrtfinále Evropské ligy.
„V červnu 2016 jsem dosáhl jednoho ze svých největších snů, kterým bylo hrát ve velkém evropském klubu. Ten sen se stal skutečností, když jsem podepsal s tímhle úžasným klubem," vzpomíná Ngadeu na počátky svého působení ve vršovickém klubu a vypočítává úspěchy, kterých během něj se Slavií dosáhl: dva ligové tituly, dva poháry.
„Strávil jsem tu tři šťastné roky a měl jsem pocit, jako kdyby Slavia byla moje rodina," pokračuje v emotivním příspěvku, v němž také děkuje svým spoluhráčům, manažerům i trenérům. Ale hlavně fanouškům.
In June 2016, i achieved one of my biggest dream which was to play in a big European club and that dream came true through with my signature in this Magnificent Club. Beyond the 112 games I played wearing this Jersey,I scored 9 goals , we won the league 2 times,and we also won the championship 2 times... I spent alot of unforgettable moments in this club that has helped me tremendously and gave me a lot of Pleasure. I spent 3 years of happiness and felt like in a family. Like all sportsmen, I have experienced extraordinary moments but also some less joyful moments that will undoubtedly be of paramount importance for the rest of my career. You know In life nothing last forever and any good thing always have a beginning and an end, no matter how hard is it a new exciting challenge is waiting for me and I will take it with the feeling of having always given the best of myself every time I wore the jersey of this fantastic club. I want to thanks all my teammates who have always been there for me, my managers,and especially my coaches who helped me to improve a lot in my game style. A special THANK YOU to all the Supporters and Fans of SK Slavia Praha who are among the most passionate in Europe and have always carried me in their hearts and have always supported me. I want you to Know that I gave 100% for this jersey and I didn't lie to you. With a lot of emotions, I wish you happiness and success. Big thanks Your Mìšo @slaviapraha @slaviafans1892 #sks #edenarena #prague 🔴⚪️
A právě jim posílá také vzkaz: „Chci, abyste věděli, že jsem v tomhle dresu odevzdal 100% a nelhal jsem vám," uzavírá.