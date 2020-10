Barcelona si pojistila opory, Piqué a Ter Stegen mají nové výstupní klauzule

🚨 ✍️ Barcelona announced contract renewals for Frenkie De Jong until 2026 (400M buyout fee), Lenglet until 2026 (300M buyout fee), Piqué until 2024 (500M buyout fee), and Ter Stegen until 2025 (500M buyout fee) #fcblive [fcb] pic.twitter.com/jE1daasTWK